Stop tossing the football
Re: Florida creates hurdles for some
Voting rights restoration to ex-felons has become a political football between Republicans, who want to make it close to impossible to regain these rights, and Democrats, who want to make it reasonably attainable. Democracy is dependent upon the rights of its citizens to vote. Any legislation unfairly designed to hinder the voting rights of the public should not be tolerated.
Felons pay a price for their crimes through incarceration, as they should. Once that is finished, the new legislation requires that they pay all fines, fees and restitution, which is near impossible for them to do in many cases. If they do, it could take years to do so. So what’s the point? Do anything to win the next election? If taking away felons’ rights to vote forever, so be it? Not what we have traditionally considered democracy.
Once reasonably attainable goals are legislated and agreed on by both parties, as it was by the passage of Amendment 4 in 2019, the next party in power should not toss the political football again.
Dave and Janice McCarthy
Sebring