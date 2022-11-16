Streetlight needed
With the upgrading of U.S. 27 and Lake Francis Road being finished in the near future, it would be the icing on the cake to have a new LED street light, which would replace the inadequate one now in place at the southwest corner of Lake Francis Road and U.S.27. I will again list all of the numbers on the ID tags found on the light pole, #139824, #01938, #6-79662. If the owner of said pole contacts me, I would be willing to discuss buying a 22,000 lumen LED light, if the pole owner will agree to installing and maintaining it.