Like many senior citizens in Highlands County, I’ve had my share of health problems over the past few years.
As a result, it often seems like my doctors schedule me for one test or another, making every attempt to fix a problem before it becomes a major issue.
Last week, I was scheduled for one of these tests. Having had a heart attack five years ago, my cardiologist keeps close tabs on my heart. It’s been a couple of years since my last nuclear stress test, so it was time to schedule another one.
Over the past few years, I think I’ve had at least two other stress tests. Each time, the process has changed.
It’s not a difficult test; in fact, other than a few seconds where my breathing became a little labored and my heart seemed to be racing, the biggest hurdle was giving up coffee for the previous 24 hours.
But I just wanted to take a moment to thank the medical professionals at Advent Hospital not only for their expertise, but for their genuine concern for my health and safety and well-being.
Medical tests can often be stressful and even scary, but thanks to the men and women administering the nuclear stress tests at Advent Hospital, you’re in good hands.
My thanks to each of you for your concern and care about my well-being, and taking the stress out of a stressful event.