Suggestions to prevent mass shootings
Due to a news story regarding legal depositions about the trial, the public learned who sold the SunTrust Bank shooter his weapon. The retailer is located only one mile from the bank on U.S. 27. Highlands News-Sun policy does not permit me from naming the gun dealer, however, you can look it up in a Highlands News-Sun article with the heading Xaver lawyer: Deputies Failed to show for depositions.
I began writing this letter in my head just after the Buffalo supermarket mass killing. I discovered that the radical right media influenced the 18-year-old shooter and that he believed in the great replacement theory.
Before I could return to this subject, I learned of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. I am ashamed to admit that I live in a country where the victims of one mass shooting are not buried before another happens.
So, what can the residents of Highlands County do to prevent another mass shooting in our county? I have a list of suggestions and it may be painful to some, but it is nothing compared to the pain of a 7-year-old in Texas who was shot in the face.
1) Our sheriff should create a transparent database of the chain of custody of every gun recovered after a gun-related crime is committed. We can boycott those who irresponsibly market instruments of death.
2) Our federal officials from our county who are blocking gun reform should get on the right side. Failing that, we should not return them to office.
3) Sebring is the only city in Florida that permits gun shows selling AR 15s across the street from a high school. What message does this send to the next young shooter? This can stop if the fairgrounds board simply prohibits leasing to gun dealers and promoters.
4) Gun lobbyists purchased enough state legislators to pass a law prohibiting local governments from regulating gun sales. We should not vote for these legislators, and cities should speak out about these restrictions instead of hiding behind them.
5) The gun dealer should pay the families of the SunTrust 5 for the lost [sic] of their loved ones.
6) NRA members should cancel their membership.
James Upchurch
Sebring