School children sent home with a summer reading list this year should leave it on the teacher’s desk along with a list of banned books in Florida’s school systems.
Books are written by people and contain ideas, thoughts and critical thinking. Some of Florida’s parents and lawmakers think this is unsafe but, it is only unsafe to ignorance.
A list of banned books can be found by searching the internet for books banned in Florida schools.
“Any book worth banning is a book worth reading.” ― Isaac Asimov
Horace Markley
Sebring