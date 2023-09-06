Super majority being created
First I must state that I am the grandson of legal immigrants. One came in 1918 and one in 1922. Both came through Ellis Island. They were quarantined for three days to prove they did not have a disease; they had to prove they could support themselves without any government assistance. They succeeded to build a meager but happy life in America.
Per Tipsheet 5/9/23 by Spencer Brown: Since 1/2021, the Biden administration per (Custom and Border Patrol) 5,118,661 illegals have crossed the Southern border. In addition 1,200,000 (got aways) have crossed into unknown parts of the country. That total, 6,300,000, is larger than 33 of the states in the country.
Per the Federation for American Immigration Reform: Since 1/2021, the Biden administration has added $20.4 billion annually to the already $140 billion annually existing illegal immigrant cost.
Per Erin Dwinell formally Senior Research Assoc. for The Heritage Fnd: California annually spends $21 billion on illegals, Texas annually spends $8.88 billion on illegals.
Per PR Newswire: Florida is spending $5.9 million annually on illegals and another $1,190,000 on anchor babies (those born in the U.S. of illegals). A per capita cost of $5,040.
None of these cost burdens were part of our legal immigration system when luckily my grandparents came to America.
If we are to believe that the end goal of the Biden administration is to create a Democratic voting block look no further than what is happening in New York City (New York Times 1/9/2022) where 800,000 “non citizens” will be given the right to vote in NYC elections.
The Biden administration is moving millions of illegals to every corner of the United States with the end goal of creating a super majority of Democratic voters. To think otherwise of the Biden administration would be naive.
“Citizenship is no longer earned, it is given” by the Biden Administration as the country of America becomes bankrupt, not by legal working citizens but by Biden and those he has allowed into “your” community.