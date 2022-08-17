Support the county’s future
I am writing in support of Don Elwell, candidate for the position of Highlands County Commissioner, District 2. I have personally known Don for approximately four years. I have found him to be a man who holds strong family values and a political point of view, that I believe, mirrors what many have faith in. Don advocates traditional values and is a huge supporter of the private sector.
Hurricane Irma is an excellent example of this man’s character. He received a statewide honor when named “Florida’s Best Local Elected Official.” I did not know Don at that time; however, I can attest that when someone is in need, a phone call is all that is necessary for Don to act. He was also involved with the modernization of Highlands County’s volunteer fire system, which has improved facilities, equipment and response times. When my brother, Thomas Maxon, was a resident of Sebring, he was a volunteer firefighter. I know firsthand how hard-working and diligent our volunteers are and how deserving they are of political support.
Don has a common sense approach and personal drive to make a difference in the future of Highlands County. He has my full support.