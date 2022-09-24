Take a deep breath
I’ve been following the never-ending subject of the burlesque show that was recently put on in Sebring. It’s quite apparent that Councilwoman Terry Mendel is extremely dissatisfied that such a display would even take place in our community and is making numerous attempts to ensure that it doesn’t take place again.
I don’t know how long Councilwoman Mendel has resided in our community however, did she ever know that years ago the Highlands Little (Lakeside) Theatre put on the play “The Best little Whorehouse in Texas,” which was a superb re-enactment? Or, (heaven forbit) that at one time we even had a very fine eating establishment located on the Circle for all to see named “The Cathouse Restaurant.”
I suggest that Councilwoman Mendel take a deep breath and relax somewhat. After all, our community and our county have not even close to Orlando, Miami or Tampa where there are establishments that no self-respecting person would even consider taking an underage person into … and we here in Sebring have a long way to go before that happens, if it ever does. Sebring will continue to grow and flourish, but at its own pace.