In a his recent column in the paper I have to disagree with our student writer on this one. I usually enjoy reading what he has to say.
First off the recent bill he is referring to is not titled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. This is a title given it by some members of the media and other groups. The bill is titled “The Parental Rights Education Act.” It gives parents the right to decide what is best for their children’s education, as far as sex is concerned, in grades kindergarten through third grade. I’m sure the bill contains more than that but this is the main focus.
Second, why does Disney have to get involved in politics and want to fight this? So they have employees who are members of the LGBTQ movement. This can’t be a very large majority. What about the employees who don’t support Disney getting involved in this?
I would think that there would be a larger majority that do support this bill than not. What are they supposed to do? Just be quiet or risk losing their jobs if they speak up. It is the perfect example where the majority has to remain silent while we follow the wishes of the minority. We will never know the numbers unless we take a poll.
I for one will never grace the property of Disney again. I hope the self-governing privileges are taken away.
Claude Clay
Sebring