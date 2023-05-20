We as Americans are being duped by our government. For example, mandated vaccines. Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer president, warned from the beginning that C19 shots were bioweapons. 500 to 600 Americans have died from C19 injections. Neither Party have admitted that many died because of the mandated vaccine. US dollars funded some of the experiments that led to COVID.
With Biden’s open borders, our food supply is under attack. Approximately 20 food processing facilities in the first four months of 2022 have been destroyed by fire. Multiple chicken farms, destroyed by fire, killing millions; including one chicken farm that produces three million eggs per day. 18,000 cows were killed at a Texas dairy farm, fire was blamed on exploding fertilizer. A fire in upstate New York dairy farm consumed about 400 cows. With an open border and about 300 known terrorists who have entered, can all of this be a coincidence?
Newsweek 90 reports: “The explosive train derailment in Palestine OH was among more than a dozen reported rail wrecks in the U.S. this year, in first 1½ months.” China is buying up our farmland, what about China’s spy balloon. Biden is printing and spending money, expecting no accountability. Left over designated COVID money has been paying people not to work, some was spent to move illegals across the U.S., for housing, and food. Billions of dollars sent to Ukraine with no plan to win. Biden wants to apply more COVID dollars to the Green New Deal.
There is nothing man can do about the climate. After millions of dollars spent on climate change, a false religion, we have experienced more snow, tornadoes, and earthquakes. Climate religion has nothing to do with the climate and everything to do with the equity agenda. There is a moral foundation for equality and America’s vision of equality starts with that moral foundation. I think we should be unapologetic about reviving our Judeo-Christian values. The global equity agenda is shackling the United States while letting the rest of the world catch up so we may apologize for our sins. A powerful God controls the climate.
Isaiah 42:5 Thus saith God the Lord, he that created the heavens, he that giveth breath unto the people upon it. Psalms 19:1 “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.”
Freedom loving Americans need to bow the knee and pray to the true God of Heaven, now, before our country is overthrown.
Editor’s note: Yeadon was a scientific researcher and vice president for Pfizer.