We as Americans are being duped by our government. For example, mandated vaccines. Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer president, warned from the beginning that C19 shots were bioweapons. 500 to 600 Americans have died from C19 injections. Neither Party have admitted that many died because of the mandated vaccine. US dollars funded some of the experiments that led to COVID.

With Biden’s open borders, our food supply is under attack. Approximately 20 food processing facilities in the first four months of 2022 have been destroyed by fire. Multiple chicken farms, destroyed by fire, killing millions; including one chicken farm that produces three million eggs per day. 18,000 cows were killed at a Texas dairy farm, fire was blamed on exploding fertilizer. A fire in upstate New York dairy farm consumed about 400 cows. With an open border and about 300 known terrorists who have entered, can all of this be a coincidence?

