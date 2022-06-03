Talk to the parents
Thank you (Highlands News-Sun columnist) Laura Ware for expressing how many of us felt upon hearing 19 children and two teachers had been gunned down. These atrocities continue while states continue to declare themselves “sanctuary cities” for gun rights. You have gun rights – more rights – sadly more protections than I have not to be gunned down.
I do not want to hear your conspiracy theories about the white race being whiped [sic] out by people of color, or other insane pronouncements. The NRA continued with a convention on the heels of this tragedy with speakers spouting more senseless drivel, and reasons for inaction. Talk is cheap.
There are 19 children and two teachers dead, Buffalo, Parkland, Sandy Hook, here in Sebring, and on and on.
Reasonable gun laws will not take your guns. Inacted [sic] and clearly defined Red Flag laws will not infringe on law-abiding citizens rights.
I have tried to engage in meaningful conversation, but it takes two willing sides. I’ve been met with hate and threats.
I hope, like Laura, that it’s not too late.
I want this to be the last time we ever live through this horror, but it can’t happen unless people care enough to truly come together and act. I don’t see our legislators doing a thing to help us. Many are supported by the gun lobbies. They act accordingly.
They pander to the money and we are just hauled out at election time.
If you do not want change, go talk to these parents.
Pat Myers
Sebring