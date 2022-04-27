Taxes should not be delinquent
I must say I was quite disappointed to see (in the Highlands News-Sun of April 20) the large two-page notice of Delinquent and Unpaid Tangible Personal Property Taxes. The notice listed 236 local and out-of-state businesses that were delinquent.
I owned a business for 22 years, so I know about the opportunities and tax advantages a business receives from our government.
If people really want to “Make America Great Again,” may I suggest that they and every business start by paying their taxes on time and in full. Taxes are the one thing that benefits us all and supports the education of our children. Real patriots support our government and work to improve our country.
On a side note, I got a kick out of the Reader’s Thoughts with the same slogan on that day. May I suggest that in the future, the writer should sprinkle a few facts into the fictional piece, so as to make it more interesting.
Robert L. Finnie II
Sebring