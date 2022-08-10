Teachers have had it
The Aug. 3 edition had an editorial from a Dallas, Texas paper citing the various reasons teachers are quitting the profession. All valid.
However, being Texas, there was no mention of teachers trying to teach in a hazardous environment where their and student lives are endangered. Same thing with the investigation into the Uvalde school tragedy, the legislators investigating found valid failures of law enforcement and administrators but no problem with the fact that in their fine state an 18-year-old can legally obtain a semi-automatic, high efficiency, people killing machine and kill teachers and children – not mine. They made it through before schools were combat zones. But maybe yours next time.
Ignoring the elephant in the room means it will happen again.
This on top of everything else they’ve had to deal with.
Teachers aren’t stupid. They’ve had it.
Ray Dorn
Sebring
