Testify to what?
In the news, Jack Smith, the man appointed to investigate Donald Trump, has subpoena’ed low-level employees at Margo Largo to testify before a Grand Jury. These low-income workers only worked for a paycheck to support their families.
We all already know that the person mowing the lawn, cleaning the pool, serving plates to a table, washing sheets in the laundry, etc. knows nothing about “classified documents”. But now they have to testify or go to federal prison.
Trump-affliated entities are said to be paying for their legal fees and some are upset over this. These low-income workers cannot afford such fees but do they not deserve to have legal representation to protect their interests? Yes!