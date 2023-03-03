Thank you, Jimmy Carter, for the window
Thank you Jimmy Carter for being a truly caring, moral, Christian man who cares about the people of our nation. After leaving office you and your wife took service to an even higher level and worked hard to create programs to benefit people in positive, uplifting ways. The creation of the Carter Institute shines a beacon of hope to the world.
This man is a true Christian – but understands the need for separation of church and state. He lives his beliefs and love each day unlike the host of grandstanding bafoons we now endure.
Christian values are not represented by banning books, shipping migrants, witch hunting for drag queens or posturing “moralists”. Christian values are not represented by trying to overthrow the govenment by storming offices, attacking police, and defecating in our capitol.
We live in a era where lies pile upon lies, and the culture of hate prevails. Thank you Jimmy Carter. Thank you for giving us a window into what a decency means even though we see very little of it now. As you continue your journey to meet your God, know there are millions who love you and appreciate every thing you’ve done on this earth.