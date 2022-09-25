Thankful for all responders
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 4:06 am
I’m as quickly as many who take our police for granted.
I had a scare at 11:30 p.m. of someone banging on my door. Not knowing what else might happen, I called 911. Within minutes there was an officer at my door.
Being 70 and my protection consisting of a 16 ½-year-old (half deaf and blind) dog named Joker, it was a great comfort to have our police force ready to protect.
May God bless all responders.
Juanita Weber
