Thank you for promoting the Heritage Festival that was held on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13. It is hoped that this will become an annual event.
I am one of the three founders of the Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge. This group began in January of 2020 after the wonderful article published in December of 2019 under the headline “Faded Star.”
The pandemic made group gatherings a challenge, but I appreciated the article that publicized the display at the Weigle House, which was a partnership of a new group with the Sebring Historical Society.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Lorida