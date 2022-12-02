Thanks for help with tournament
The Disabled American Veterans Ridge Chapter 49 would like to thank the following sponsors for another successful 2022 golf tournament. Thank you to all the Sun ‘N Lake staff – from the management, professional golf staff, waiters/waitresses, bartenders, cooks, and grounds keepers.
The Sun ’N Lake golf facility is a premier place to host a great tournament.
A special “Thank You” to all the golfers who participated in the tournament. All the funds raised from our golf tournament goes directly to our mission of helping local veterans with filing claims on their behalf, transporting veterans to the medical appointments to VA clinics across the state and helping with veteran’s emergency needs. None of this could be possible without the support of the community, “thank you”.
Sponsorships are as follows: 1st Place Insurance, Kevin & Susan Hellenbrand, 64 West Collision, Kula Signs, A2Z Custom Carts, Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aids, Alan Jay Automotive, Legacy Bicycles, Aarons Cart’s, Longs on the Corner, ABC Appliance, Long’s Air Conditioning, Barbara Espinosa, Maryland Chicken, Bowman Steele, McPhail’s Auto Sales, Bugs Bee Ware, Mid-State Garage, Buttonwood Bay, MOAA, Chicanes, Highlands News-Sun, Chili’s, New York Sheriff, Cowpokes Watering hole, Red Lobster, Dave Fearnley, RJB Cardiac & Physical Rehab, Dimitris Family Restaurant, Sebring Lions Club, Don Jose, Stewart Construction, Ellen Myers, Tanglewood, Florida Lakes Spa, Upland Homes, Hartzell’s Meat, Vietnam Veterans of America 1097, John and Doris Harrison, and Wild Turkey Tavern.