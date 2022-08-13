Thanks for support
On behalf of the Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation Board of Directors, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our generous sponsors, our many participating golfers, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, South Florida State College Athletics, and our additional volunteers for their support of our second annual fundraising golf tournament. We look forward to next year’s event with great anticipation.
Sebring Firemen Inc., Sebring International Raceway, Bernie Little, Bassett Custom Audio/Video, Heartland National Bank, Morgan Stanley/Andrew Katsanis, Equitable Advisors, Edward Jones/Cody Higgins, Celebrity Home Loans, M. E. Gose Inc., Cowpokes Watering Hole, Artistic Frames and Images, On Site Ag Services, Feathers Laundromat, Gose Family, Hitt Family, SFSC, Everglades Seasoning, Sungenta, Tres and Tammy, Faded Bistro, Seminole Tire, Rivergreens Golf Course, Sebring Municipal Golf Course, Golf Hammock Golf and Country Club.
Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation