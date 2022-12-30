Thanks to runners, sponsors of Healthy Heart Run

The Polatty Family would like to thank the many participants and sponsors of the Kiwanis of Greater Sebring/Key Club/Sebring High School National Honor Society Healthy Heart Run/Walk. This year marks the ninth race held in memory of Jimmy Polatty. Funds raised from the race will be used for children’s needs in the community, The Champion for Children Garden of Joy, and a scholarship for a Highlands County senior. The drawing for a $500 scholarship was held for seniors participating in the race. Susannah Smoak of Sebring High School will receive the scholarship at the spring awards banquet.

