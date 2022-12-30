Thanks to runners, sponsors of Healthy Heart Run
The Polatty Family would like to thank the many participants and sponsors of the Kiwanis of Greater Sebring/Key Club/Sebring High School National Honor Society Healthy Heart Run/Walk. This year marks the ninth race held in memory of Jimmy Polatty. Funds raised from the race will be used for children’s needs in the community, The Champion for Children Garden of Joy, and a scholarship for a Highlands County senior. The drawing for a $500 scholarship was held for seniors participating in the race. Susannah Smoak of Sebring High School will receive the scholarship at the spring awards banquet.
Winners of the race were: Overall Female Winner was Reagan Lenihan and Overall Male Winner was Elias Lopez. The Overall Female Masters winner was Nancy Drach and the Overall Male Masters winner was Jack Edgemon. The Age Group winners were Allison Pate, Porter Neal, Liz Whitehouse, Tyler Helms, Israel Ayala, Erin Goodge, Michele Bednosky, Darlene Christansen, and Phil Statler.
A special thank you goes out to the following sponsors of the race: Gold Sponsors: The Denlinger and Livingston Families; Living Water Services (Lenard Carlisle); Raymond James-Joan Aguilar; Alan Jay Automotive Network; Alison B. Copley, PA; Bugs Bee-Ware Exterminating Inc.; Carter Family; Grace and Heart OBGYN,LLC; Heartland Periodontics PA — Gayle and Mike Kirsch; John and Jan Shoop; Silver Sponsors: Bobby Ore Motorsports; Cencula Family; Germaine Surveying Inc.; Jessica Hartline/Allstate Insurance; Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisors; Edward Jones-Ed Burnside; Edward Jones- Jennifer J. Lewis-Gravelle; Dr. Michael Lamp; Dr. Andrea Livingston; Central Florida Hearing Services; Mae Lee’s Deli and Catering; Statler Financial Services, Inc.; Swaine, Harris, and Wohl P.A; Crown by Colin King; Lakeside Dermatology; Swain Leidel Wealth Services; Barbara Sheasley; Jennifer Langston; Sue and Pete Kelly; William and Stacy Lenihan; Wendy Bauer; and Julie Barnet.
Another special thanks to the volunteers who helped make this race work, including many students from the Sebring National Honor Society with their sponsor Julie Giordano; the Avon Park Key Club with their sponsor Sheri Villone; and Julie Barnett, Jeanine Hart and Debbie Siver.
These volunteers, sponsors and friends are what makes Sebring and Highlands County such a special place to live. It is easy to be so grateful when there are so many people that want to help others which makes our community a better place to live.
Jim, Colleen and Michael Polatty