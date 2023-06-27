Thanks to those who helped

Several months ago, I was one of the many that was told that my homeowner’s insurance would not be renewed for absurd reasons. My house passed the four-point inspection and wind mitigation inspection but the flat roof over my carport looked weathered. I could have easily rolled a coat of sealer on myself to fix the appearance. I also had an unused double tap in my electrical box. It could have easily been disconnected. But, I had to get a certified roofer and electrian to do the work that would sign a statement on the work being done.

