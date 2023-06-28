The battle the Pentagon always wins
“Waste is alive and well at the Pentagon.” – GOP Senator Charles Grassley (2018)
In the Reagan ‘80s, the public was shocked at the revelations about the Pentagon spending $640 on toilet seats for the military, along with $74,165 (aluminum ladder), $7,622 (coffee maker), and $437 (tape measure). Hundreds were spent on each “portable hand-held calculator,” the military euphemism for a pencil. During Bush #41’s administration, the Department of Defense (DOD) billed the taxpayers $117 for a soap dish and nearly $1,000 for pliers.
To combat this egregious budget chicanery, Congress passed the Chief Financial Officer Act (CFOA) in 1990 requiring financial audit statements. However, loopholes called disclaimers allow the Pentagon to dodge accountability. Auditors thus cannot connect contracts with payments, greatly reducing eliminating accounting graft.
This corruption continues into the 21st century. Under Obama, $43 million was wasted on a gas station in Afghanistan. Under Trump, the $640 toilet seat now costs $10,000 – and that was just for the lid.
This robbery is in no way a reflection on the troops who protect and serve our country. The DOD is the only government agency not meeting the CFOA requirements and demands from Congress for an accountable spending audit. The US has the largest military budget in the world, bigger than the next 10 countries combined. How much of ours involves these outrageous payoffs to government contractors?
Don’t expect whistleblowers within the military to reveal secrets about the overblown military budget. Service careers are made by loyalty to the system, not the country. Those who violate the norms can expect promotion denials and early forced retirement. Rarely do members of Congress speak out for fear of being branded as unpatriotic in their campaigns for re-election. Their deafening silence makes both sides of the aisle complicit in these deceptions.
With the current fiscal crisis again taxing our budget constraints, the Pentagon needs to reign in their long held grip on taxpayer money used for bloated expenditures designed to enhance their military careers and subsequent lucrative military contractor lobbying. Military brass took an oath to defend the US, not help drive it to the brink of bankruptcy. The Military/Industrial/Congressional Complex at its worst.
Isn’t it time to flush this waste down the aforementioned toilet?
Ed Engler
Sebring