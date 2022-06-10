The dangers children face
In the U.S., over 50,000 children have died in the last 10 years of drug overdose.
Over 450,000 children have committed suicide over the last 10 years in the U.S.
Over the 10 years, 1.7 million children have died worldwide from vaccine preventable diseases.
There are 2.5 million homeless children in the U.S.
Eleven million children in the U.S. are living in food insecure homes. Most of these go to bed hungry.
Since 1963, 190,000 children have been murdered by gunfire.
Since 1970, there have been 2,052 school shootings in the U.S.
Over 1,000 children have died from COVID since March of 2019 in the U.S.
Twenty percent of U.S. students report being bullied.
Five children a day die in the U.S. as result of abuse or child neglect.
17,500 children have drowned in the last 10 years in the U.S.
45,000 children have died in motor crashes in the last 10 years in the U.S.
10,000 children have died in house fires over the last 10 years in the U.S.
15,000 children have died in the last 10 year in the U.S. of non-genital heart disease.
Number of children assaulted in U.S. restrooms by a transgendered person, zero in the last 10 years.
Horace Markley
Sebring