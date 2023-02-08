The fate of Disney World
In response to the editorial on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, a few comments should be made to support the editorial with side comments of the writer. According to the paper, Disney World may cease to exist in June of this year, The Governor in response to his dictate that “Don’t say Gay, in Florida” had a hissy fit and condemned the successful enterprise for criticizing that comment and decided they, the company, must pay the price of criticizing his word. Disney World has been in Florida for some 53 years bringing billions of dollars into the economy after getting a special tax deal in 1967. Florida was a lot different then than it is now and probably needed the enterprise to come into the state.
Presently, the political picture has changed and the governor apparently feels he doesn’t need the millions of tax dollars from the company but is content to saddle the two counties surrounding Disney World, Orange and Osceola, with the prospect of absorbing the burden of paying the expenses, insurance, salaries and taxes on the property. Disney World has its own police, fire and medical facilities, plus numerous businesses and enterprises that all have to pay taxes.
This governor has a habit of making a law, having it approved by the legislature and using it against anyone who disagrees with him. A redistricting law near Jacksonville was one. The firing of the data clerk for giving out COVID numbers he didn’t like and firing of an elected prosecutor in Tampa for giving his opinion of prosecuting anyone doing an abortion are just samples of political power running amok.
His comment “woke comes to die in Florida” was an example of political power; his comment “Florida is free” is another. Nothing in Florida is free; there are a few discounts but nothing free. So what does that comment mean? Apparently anything or anyone that disagrees with this man is to be considered “woke”.
The bottom line is: Be careful what you wish for in the next election. DeSantis is nothing more than a shorter and younger Donald Trump.