California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are in an allout feud these days. DeSantis claims to have a terrific record fighting crime, even accusing Donald Trump of being soft on crime, less than a month ago.

What happens if we compare crime rates in Florida and California? The current homicide rate in Florida is 7.4 while it is only 6.4 in California, noticeably lower. The rate of firearm injury is 14.1 in Florida but it is only 9.0 in California. These figures are per 100,000 residents and they come from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

