California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are in an allout feud these days. DeSantis claims to have a terrific record fighting crime, even accusing Donald Trump of being soft on crime, less than a month ago.
What happens if we compare crime rates in Florida and California? The current homicide rate in Florida is 7.4 while it is only 6.4 in California, noticeably lower. The rate of firearm injury is 14.1 in Florida but it is only 9.0 in California. These figures are per 100,000 residents and they come from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.
Since Federal agencies have no monopoly on crime statistics, we could see what the state says. The first thing we discover is that the most recent Uniform Crime Report released by the State of Florida covers 2020. California, on the other hand, has up to date crime statistics for 2021. If statistics are any guide, they seem to be more interested in crime.
Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida, by population. I will use 2020 statistics, since that is the most recent year where we can compare official statistics. In Los Angles, the largest city in California, the homicide rate was 6.7 per 1 In Jacksonville, there were 143 murders, which leads to a murder rate of 15.0 per 100,000. The number of Jacksonville murders comes from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Annual Uniform Crime Report for 2020.
The homicide rate in Jacksonville is more than double that of Los Angeles. Worse, the homicide rate in Jacksonville has gone up with Ron DeSantis running for president, I mean, serving as governor. Florida legislators need to repeal Stand Your Ground and go back to fighting crime.