The greatest good
The greatest good the present Russian citizens could do for Russia, Ukraine, and the world would be electing a Russian president having the personal integrity and high intelligence of Mr. Rogers of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.
Updated: May 24, 2023 @ 7:31 am
The beloved, late Mr. Rogers became loved around the world and will probably be best remembered for asking the question, “Won’t you be my Neighbor?”
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
