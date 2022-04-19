Before my retirement as a CEO of a large affordable housing nonprofit, I signed a lot of checks to pay for impact fees. The Highlands News-Sun front page headline “Commissioners: Need a new study for impact fees” (April 12, 2022) was understandably of great interest to me.
The idea of impact fees is to levy a cost onto buyers of new homes to pay for additional services they require. However, based on the news article, it appears that Commissioners may be overlooking the most important part of an impact fee debate: fairness.
If a $100,000 house has the same fixed fee as a $500,000 house, then the fee becomes a form of regressive taxation. It also becomes an incentive for builders to build mansions rather than much needed affordable housing. A better policy would be to exempt housing units under $150,000 and charge fees on a graduating scale for housing above $150,000.
I expect someone to say that the state will not allow such commonsense policies. If that happens, commissioners should call in our elected state representatives and ask them to change the laws. If that fails, then limit impact fees to commercial construction and put housing fees on hold again.
Current impact fee policies are not fair. The affordable housing crisis is real and local politicians can expect citizens to start demanding fairness.
James Upchurch
Sebring