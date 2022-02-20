I have about 32 years driving Highlands County roads and highways. Actually, most for work. Maybe two or three years ago I laughed at the idea of ‘Panther Parkway.’ Now, I have used it to get to the center of Sebring and back but I seemed to be one of the three or four cars on the road.
On 2/17/22 I made my way to the area of Highlands Regional and back. Most memorable is waiting the four traffic light changes at Schumacher Road to head west towards Sun ‘N Lake.
Guess “Panther Parkway” isn’t so silly after all and the joke was on me.
Edward Hummell
Sebring