The new “pork” bill
In mid-December, the Senate put forward a massive spending package to shell out some $1.7 trillion in the next fiscal year.
Of course, it was just days before Christmas and they were all anxious to get home for the holidays, so they were all too busy to read it.
The bill totaled 4,155 pages. The Senate advanced the legislation by a 70-25 vote.
As usual, it was the 11th hour and something had to be done to keep part of the government going, but $1.7 trillion? C’mon man.
How can you approve a bill like this without even reading it? Who wrote it? Was it written by one person, or is it a bill that just represents the “wish list” of all the members of the house of representatives and Senate?
After reading just a few of the items in it, I am starting to think it should have been called the “pork” bill.
According to the Heritage Foundation, the bill includes:
- $1 million for Zora’s House in Ohio, a “coworking and community space” for “women and gender-expansive people of color.”
- $3 million for the American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York City.
- $3.6 million for a Michelle Obama Trail in Georgia.
The bill also honors departing speaker of the Nancy Pelosi by renaming a federal building in San Francisco the “Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building.” And the legislation names a $2 million foreign service grant program the “Nancy Pelosi Fellowship Program.”
Elizabeth Nolan Brown notes that the omnibus bill earmarks $750,000 for fire alarm modernization at the Metropolitan Opera, $3 million for an LGBTQ museum in New York and authorizes the creation of a Ukrainian Independence Park.
In total, there are more than 3,200 special project earmarks from lawmakers, with a total cost topping $5 billion.
Five billion dollars. C’mon man.
$410 million toward border security for Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman. The bill does not set aside anything for U.S. border security.
And of course, we cannot forget Ukraine. Included in the bill is another $45 billion in additional emergency assistance.
I did not see anything in there regarding our veterans or fighting crime. Nothing about lowering prescription costs or increasing financial support for seniors.
Our elected officials live in a different world than we do. I can appreciate the fact that they have special projects they want to support. But so do I.
Unfortunately, I cannot spend other people’s money to support them.
C’mon man.
Don Norton
Sebring
Source of information: The Heritage Foundation