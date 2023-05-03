The problem is mental illness
We have another mass shooting, meaning we will have more shouting from the left about gun control.
I contend the problem is not gun control, but mental illness and I have two examples to prove it.
No. 1 – Chicago just held an election for a new mayor because the last one let crime run rampant. So, did they elect the candidate who was backed by the police? Nope, they elected the candidate backed by the teacher union who is more “progressive” that the last mayor and wants to cut the police even more.
No. 2 (and the best) – 32%, yes 32%, of people think Biden is doing a good job and should be re-relected.
Yes. Mental illness is the problem.
Arthur Brand
Avon Park
