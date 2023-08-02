The race for power supremacy
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas Edison
“All that was great in the past was ridiculed, condemned, combated, and suppressed.” — Nikola Tesla
MAGA Neanderthals continue to tout fossil fuels over clean energy, the next but not last wave of the future. As the above quotes indicate, advancement requires trial and error along with criticism from traditionalists who prefer to look backward instead of forward.
In the 19th Century, whale oil challenged candles as the main source for lighting homes until kerosene, a petroleum byproduct, surpassed both. Thousands of jobs in the whaling industry were lost, and many New England towns lost their mainstay occupation as progress doomed the careers of Captain Ahabs and Ishmaels while pods of Moby Dicks avoided extinction.
However, kerosene’s use would be short-lived. Like candles and whale oil, kerosene lamps could start a fire. Thomas Edison noted this danger in promoting his DC electricity as a safer alternative. His pupil and later competitor Nikola Tesla said the same about his AC electricity. Both relied mainly on coal burning plants for power. And both attacked each other over safety, with Edison going so far as to electrocute animals with Tesla’s AC to sway his argument. In the court of public opinion, Edison’s General Electric triumphed. Tesla sold out to Westinghouse and died destitute.
Both Edison and Tesla left their mark on science and history. Now their source of power is being replaced by wind, solar, and hydro as the world strives to reduce carbon emissions and lower global warming. Countries that take the lead in this effort will prosper. The rest will be left behind.
Nobody knows this better than China. Still heavily reliant on coal fired plants, The Dragon plans to retire most by midcentury. China now leads the world in renewable energy, with triple the output of #2 USA. They also lead in production of EVs (electric vehicles).
Make no mistake. China is rooting that politics will “trump” science here and allow The Dragon to dominate the future. MAGAs, whose side are you on?
Ed Engler
Sebring