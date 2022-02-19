The story of the three bears
It is amazing how childhood stories change over time. Before we got to “Goldilocks” we had back in the 1800’s even five bears. I use Wikipedia a lot.
I am not going to spell out the changing story over the approximately 200 years but we get to Highlands County in 2021 and mama bear and her two cubs end up getting “shot out of a tree” in the latest version of the children’s story.
The story originated “Merry Ole England” and has changed numerous times over maybe 190 years until reaching all the way to Sebring, Florida.
What was missing from all those other stories?
The bears did not have the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) on their side.
Edward Hummell
Sebring