The trials & tribulations of Donald Trump, Part II “
A worthless and wicked man...is a constant liar.” – Proverbs 6:12-13
Donald Trump is right where he wants to be – lawyering up and getting attention. Before his presidency, as I outlined in a May 5 op-ed, his businesses went to court over 3,500 times, mostly as the plaintiff. Now he is the defendant in almost 100 felony charges over his bogus 2020 election fraud conspiracy. His claim of First Amendment free speech will provide him limited protection since speech, like all rights, is not absolute, and his malicious slander can be prosecuted.
Team Trump will argue that Trump’s Jan. 6 exhortation to “fight like hell” is protected, and there is legal precedent on his side. Andrew Jackson allegedly threatened to hang his vice president, John Calhoun, for proposing nullification, a precursor to Southern secession. Calhoun resigned rather than endure Jackson’s wrath – and noose. Like Jackson, Trump’s incendiary language is probably safe.
However, pending conspiracy charges go far beyond protected speech. Most damaging will be the election subversion plot to oust electors in seven states Trump lost and replace them with Trump loyalists. Under oath, co-conspirators like the seditious Rudy Guiliani will have to supply real evidence, not their disingenuous hearsay (rumor, gossip, MAGA blather) or risk being further charged with perjury (lying under oath).
Expect principled witnesses like former Vice President Mike Pence to reveal the depth Trump & Co. stooped to destroy Constitutional guardrails and lower the US to banana republic status. Pence has gone on record that the Trump Cabal wanted him to choose between Trump and the Constitution on that fateful day. Trump’s Brownshirts shouted “hang Mike Pence,” but unlike the duplicitous Calhoun, he did not shrink from his VP duties. He followed the Constitution, not the conspiracy.
Trump’s past business shenanigans of multiple bankruptcies, stiffing contractors, breaking contracts, subverting the NFL, scamming Trump University students, and appeasing brutal dictators like Putin have finally caught up with him. His failed attempt to invalidate a legitimate election has resulted in jail time for hundreds of his MAGA idolaters, and his inner circle, the head of the snake, should sing like songbirds on the witness stand to avoid a fate similar to the Watergate Plumbers. His should be the biggest and most bloated head to roll off the chopping block.
Sic semper tyrannis – thus always to tyrants.
Ed Engler
Sebring