The truth about Rick Scott
“A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” – Russian Communist Nicolai Lenin
In 2010 Rick Scott won the Florida governor’s race by emphasizing growing up in public housing, having his mother describe him as “a good boy,” and promising “let’s get to work” with the 750,000 new jobs he would bring to The Sunshine State. The jobs were projected with or without him. All this while, preening in his Navy hat to masquerade his true intentions, to benefit his wealthy elites at the expense of the lower classes. Such chicanery worked on the Tea Party then and has MAGA applauding him now.
As CEO of Columbia/HCA, Scott made a fortune through deception and fraud. The health care provider was convicted of 14 felony counts of Medicare fraud and was fined a then record $1.7 billion. Scott claimed no knowledge of these illegal transgressions, making him both the dumbest CEO and biggest liar in corporate history. Under oath, he pleaded the Fifth 75 times.
His penalty? Forced to resign, he still walked away with $300 million in corporate stock plus $5 million in severance pay. His wealth in 2020 was $260 million and is higher today, making him the richest member of the 118th Congress. Who says crime doesn’t pay?
His brief stay in public housing brought no empathy for the less fortunate. His state unemployment system, built on his watch, was designed to fail. Once the pandemic hit, the system collapsed, with current governor Ron DeSantis blasting it as “a jalopy in the Daytona 500.” Now a senator, Scott had no comment on the misery he brought on the needy.
His biggest attack on the lower classes lies ahead. His 2022 “11 Point Plan To Restore America” uses disingenuous and vague wording to further MAGA culture wars and Christian nationalist isolationism. Medicare and Social Security are on the privatization “sunset” chopping block, shades of Columbia/HCA. Attack these senior programs as evil Marxist budget busters, then profit off their demise.
If MAGA idolaters think Rick Scott has their best interests at heart, then refer to Revelations 21:8 – “all liars ... will be consigned to The Fiery Lake.” Amen to that.
Ed Engler
Sebring