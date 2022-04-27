The world watches
The people of Ukraine are being slaughtered, untold billions of dollars of damage and the rest of the world watches this almost in a trance. Vladimir Putin has buffaloed the world that if they do anything to help Ukraine he will retaliate. What gives him the right to destroy this country and then tell everyone else to stay out?
In the 1950’s, Chinese leader Mao Zedong called the United States a paper tiger. Well, now in the 2022 version of that comment, I am calling NATO a paper tiger. Twenty-nine, soon to be 31, countries are standing around doing nothing to help stop this war other than sending weapons and a lot of conversation as to why they cannot physically help this country stop the Russians.
I don’t know about you, but I have been hearing about the bad Russians now for 77 years. Starting in 1946 Stalin formed the USSR with his armies. The Berlin airlift of 1948, Berlin Wall 1961, Cuban Missile of 1963, and 45 years of the Cold War. All of this against the Russians.
Putin is a butcher and dictator but not suicidal. There is no way he wants to fight 31 countries, all of which could do more than lip service to this horror that we see everyday. Each of the NATO countries have a standing army. Each could contribute physical help to the outnumbered Ukrainians to stop the Russian Bear. It just takes the willpower to do it, and stop the grandstanding of why they can’t.
Hal Graves
Sebring