There are choices for advice
Here is information that a woman trying to decide whether to have an abortion should know about the resources available to her. There are Planned Parenthood counseling and health centers, which offer a full range of pregnancy and pregnancy-termination options. There are also Choice Family Resource Centers, also known as Crisis Pregnancy Centers, which are usually church affiliated and “operate with an anti-abortion ideology,” according to the American Medical Association (AMA) Journal of Ethics, Policy Forum March 2018.
The AMA states that Crisis Pregnancy Centers “have the right to exist as they could provide a valuable resource for some women, particularly those seeking material support for a pregnancy they plan to continue. However, they also employ dubious communication strategies by withholding information about abortion referral, not being transparent about clinically and ethically relevant details, or using inflammatory language to scare women and dissuade them from having abortion.”
There are 2,700 Choice Family Resource Centers throughout the country, including one each in Avon Park, Sebring, and Lake Placid. There are more than 700 Planned Parenthood affiliated heath centers. While there are none in Highlands County, Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida offers 10 health centers, the closest one being in Lakeland. It also has a Telehealth Center.
Both types of clinics are valid according to the Supreme Court under Freedom of Speech. It’s simply important for a woman seeking pregnancy advice to know the particular bias of the clinic she chooses during this potentially confusing time.
Anne Kennedy
Lake Placid