This is not South Indiana
So, a recent geriatric yankee transplant was chatting with a waitress and told her they were from South Indiana. (Why do all yankee transplants/snow birds insist on telling us where they are from within the first few moments of meeting them?).
And guess what? Goolie-gee! Highlands County is known as South Indiana.
No, it is not. However, crafty service workers have learned to tell these geriatrics that this is South ---- — , fill in the blank with any state/province north of the Masion-Dixon Line. Considering their reputation for parsimonious or even non-existent tips, the wise service workers will play to customers’ egos.
Most natives do not care one whit where you are from. Just remember why you are here and leave your bankrupt ideas up North.
“Tolerance is the last virtue of a dying society.” – Aristotle