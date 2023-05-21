The news that an unqualified political appointee of Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely to be confirmed by the SFSC trustees as the new SFSC president should concern all citizens of Highlands Country regardless of political party.

Fred Hawkins Jr. is not even qualified to be on the staff to teach a course at the school, let alone be given the position of president. This bogus appointment would come despite him meeting little or none of the original qualifications for the job. This is just another dangerous example of the governor meddling in local decision making.

