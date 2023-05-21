The news that an unqualified political appointee of Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely to be confirmed by the SFSC trustees as the new SFSC president should concern all citizens of Highlands Country regardless of political party.
Fred Hawkins Jr. is not even qualified to be on the staff to teach a course at the school, let alone be given the position of president. This bogus appointment would come despite him meeting little or none of the original qualifications for the job. This is just another dangerous example of the governor meddling in local decision making.
The trustees and others on their 25-person committee had vetted over 60 applicants for the position and narrowed their interview and further vetting to three top-notch candidates with PhD credentials and operational experience outlined in the job description. These qualified candidates were pushed aside after a call from the Governor’s Office suggesting Hawkins for the job.
If I had been a member of the search committee or a member of the board of trustees, I would have voted to reject Hawkins as a choice as the new president. I think anyone on the committee or board of trustees who does not vote to reject an unqualified individual should resign instead of becoming a political lackey for the governor.