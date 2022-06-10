Thoughts and prayers?
As the title says, that is all we do after every mass shooting in this country. Folks, the 2nd Amendment is killing a lot of people. 329 confirmed dead so far and more to follow in 2019 as the result of mass shootings. Fourth graders carrying weapons to school, disgruntled employees killing fellow workers, churches under attack and mental cases walking the streets.
In 1776 when the 2nd Amendment was written you needed a weapon for three reasons. You had to shoot your supper, there were Indian attacks and we were fighting the British. The last time I looked we don’t have to do any of those things now. We are a gun happy nation, what with the NRA fostering the right to bear arms, people getting concealed weapons permits and some States issuing different rules for carrying guns, such as Texas saying it is legal to carry a rifle down the street, which is exactly what the shooter had in El Paso, killing 20 people. The shooter in Dayton had high capacity magazines holding 100 rounds, folks that’s just this side of a machine gun.
Congress does nothing about any type of gun control and we are left with our usual, thoughts and prayers for the victims. Sebring had its mass shooting last January (2019) with the horrible crime of the five young women killed in the Sun Trust bank. We all feel terrified and sorry about these happenings, but all we can offer is “our thoughts and prayers”, to the families of those that are gone.
A gun happy nation is not a happy nation.
P.S. I sent this letter to the (Highlands) News-Sun in 2019 ... we can now add Buffalo and Uvalde to the long list of atrocities. What have we learned in the last four years? You can bet the same politicians will be voted back in office in their next election.
Hal Graves
Sebring