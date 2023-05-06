Hmm, you know when this stink in Ukraine started, I was all for helping the fight against Russia. The everyday folks in that country are being slaughtered, run out of their homes, etc. And I believed we should help out … however.

Now this might sound petty and weird, but a few weeks or months into the fight, Zelenskyy began having meetings with reps from other countries … hand out for money and support for the noble cause and all that. The reps were all dressed appropriately in suits, looked like gentlemen ready for business … yep, I’m old fashioned about these things. I noticed Zelenskyy continued to wear his black T-shirts and cargo pants, scruffy beard … the fighting rebel, the tough guy.

