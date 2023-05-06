Hmm, you know when this stink in Ukraine started, I was all for helping the fight against Russia. The everyday folks in that country are being slaughtered, run out of their homes, etc. And I believed we should help out … however.
Now this might sound petty and weird, but a few weeks or months into the fight, Zelenskyy began having meetings with reps from other countries … hand out for money and support for the noble cause and all that. The reps were all dressed appropriately in suits, looked like gentlemen ready for business … yep, I’m old fashioned about these things. I noticed Zelenskyy continued to wear his black T-shirts and cargo pants, scruffy beard … the fighting rebel, the tough guy.
Who did this remind me of?
We Floridians of a certain age remember that “rebellion” well, don’t we? America sent money, arms, sympathy. Castro was a hero. Then we suddenly saw Castro as a shape changer. Low and behold … he was a communist.
After the dust settled, he continued to sport his rebel image.
Nobody ever saw Castro in a suit and tie. He wore what looked like fatigues for the rest of his life to keep up his oppressed rebel image, the man of the people, the tough guy. Ha … the fatigues were made by a French designer …maybe Dior, but I’m not sure about that.
So I’m watching Zelenskyy strut in his battle clothes … and I’m making the mental comparison and wondering when he’s going to “sell out” to a communist country like Fidel did … but in reality, Russia already owned Fidel back in the day. And I figure China already owns Ukraine.
So now we see Zelenskyy is praising China for wanting to intervene and bring peace. Uh, huh … yeah, right, y’all hear what I’m saying? History is repeating itself. It’s déjà vu all over again.
Oh, and how much is the American taxpayer on the hook for this time?