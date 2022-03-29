Time for energy independence
I have not the knowledge or intelligence to know that what I am saying is true or right. But free speech allows me discourse. I believe if Trump was in office Putin would not have invaded Ukraine. With that said if you agree that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine, then he would have backed down on a no-fly zone for Ukraine.
The least we could do is send Ukraine our advanced jets to handle Russian jets, not Migs from Poland. We can’t have American pilots flying them or troops on the ground. It is Ukraine’s fight and Europe’s responsibility. We can’t be the policeman of the world.
When we fought in Vietnam, Russia sent air power to North Vietnam to fight against us, so should we send air power to Ukraine.
Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline and stopped production by red tape for oil and gas. We have enough oil and gas that we can tap into from Anwar in Alaska to provide for us to lower gas prices and the world. Also Canada is a source. We shouldn’t buy oil and gas from Venezuela, Iran and Russia. Their oil is dirty to begin with and not like U.S. oil, and they are terrorist states. Why allow these states to have a strong hold in the world?
Just for your information, 6,000 products come from oil and gas – fertilizer, plastics, gas, cosmetics, etc. When you shut down oil and gas production all these, prices will go up in inflation. Time for us to demand our energy independence. Time to not be afraid to escalate but to stop Putin and allow for peace with Russia and Ukraine and save lives and have the Ukrainian people return to their country.
Paul M. Strunc
Sebring