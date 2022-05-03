Time to move on
I would like to thank the county for the past almost six years working here in Highlands County. The experiences, people, friendships and getting to serve the amazing people of Highlands County has been a true honor.
There have been many unprecedented events during my time here in Highlands and my hope is at the end of the day that I did my very best for everyone involved.
Receiving the first ever Chairman’s Award was truly a day I will never forget and will be a memory and honor I always hold dear.
Highlands County has been home, and I never thought I would be submitting my resignation. However, after much thought and many tears I have decided that it is time to move on to something new.
Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from my position as Emergency Management Manager with my last day being May 6, 2022.
Until my departure I will work with the Emergency Management staff to ensure a smooth transition of all projects, trainings and meetings. I know that the EM Staff will do great things and make Highlands County as proud of them as I have been.
LaTosha Reiss
Sebring
Editor’s note: This was submitted as a letter to the editor.