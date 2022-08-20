Time to pay attention
With the vote preserving abortion rights, Kansas of all places made it plain that we don’t want Republican Taliban extremists taking away our right to decide what’s best for us and for our families.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 2:58 am
Most people don’t want abortion to be used as an alternative form of contraception. But most people also don’t want 10-year-old rape victims to be forced to give birth to their rapist’s child. We may draw many different lines, but the thing that is obvious from the Kansas vote is that even Republican voters don’t want the government making private decisions for us.
It’s time for Republican politicians to pay attention.
Dan Jarvis
Lake Placid
