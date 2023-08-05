Time to put our country first
I am writing to encourage all fair-minded Democrats to do the right thing and place our country before politics.
I call on you to call your representatives and urge them to support the impeachment and removal from office of Joe Biden as soon as possible.
During the Watergate investigation, the Republicans quickly reached the point that they supported the impeachment of President Nixon. Now, the Democrats need to do the same thing.
What has been uncovered so far by the House of Representatives, since the FBI and the DOJ won’t do their jobs, is far worse than anything uncovered during the Watergate investigation.
Surely there must be some Democrats who are not suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome” who can clearly see that Joe Biden is a crook and a traitor to our country. He must be impeached, removed of office, and tried for treason immediately.
I hope and pray that most Democrats are not so brainwashed, that they can see clearly and understand what needs to be done for the good of our country. Joe Biden needs to go and he needs to go now.
Rocco Joseph Mazza
Sebring
