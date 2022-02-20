Compliance is not the quickest means to return to some semblance of normalcy. Two years of masks, various vaxes, societal shutdown, quarantine and a constantly “evolving narrative” (translation: they never could get their story straight) – and still many are mired in fear with no end in sight – evolving my eye.
Compliance only emboldens totalitarianism, especially when it is implemented for “the greater good.”
There comes time when non-compliance and civil disobedience are incumbent upon a free people to maintain their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Sound familiar? Read The Declaration of Independence 1776 for details.
We have had two years of the utopia of world-wide pandemia; time to stand up, grow up and get on with the normal Sturm und Drang of daily life that most of us know and love.
“An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.” – Winston Churchill
Harold Day
Lake Placid