Time will tell
Thanks to Sheriff Paul Blackman for the informational postcard I received in my mail box: “Permitless Carry Myth vs. Facts”.
Thanks to Sheriff Paul Blackman for the informational postcard I received in my mail box: “Permitless Carry Myth vs. Facts”.
Well written and easy to understand ... but it did little to allay my fears. 20,561-plus deaths by gun ... so far in 2023. Time will tell.
Carole H. Fields
Lake Placid
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.