Times have changed
In the June 10 issue of the Highlands News-Sun, there was a letter from a man who had to wait to 65 to retire.
I got a master’s degree in library science and went to the Cleveland Public Library to work and retired at age 52. I was put in charge of the biggest and busiest branch. I worked many, many more than eight hours a day. If children had asked for “Are You There God, It’s Me, Margaret”? and wanted one like it, I would have to have read many books to answer their question.
I also had eight preschool story hours per week. These 3- and 4-year-olds were brought in by parents, not nursery schools. One story I read from a book, for the other I used a flannel board, had someone draw a few of the main characters in the book, then memorized the story and put the characters on the board when it was time. Memorizing has always been hard for me and I did this at home.
My job was actually poorly paid and the money for prizes (one who read the most books during the summer, or the 10- to 12-year-olds who helped me do crafts with preschoolers) well, the money came out of my pocket, and in basketball player makes millions of dollars in one season.
Mary Ann Sotero
Sebring
