Timing is off
I’m not being critical, I’m an engineer. Sometimes I’m a pain with all the questions I ask ... just ask my wife. This morning the “FDOT: Plans still in place to close intersections” article caught my eye.
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High near 85F. NE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 3, 2023 @ 8:03 am
I’m not being critical, I’m an engineer. Sometimes I’m a pain with all the questions I ask ... just ask my wife. This morning the “FDOT: Plans still in place to close intersections” article caught my eye.
First of all, the diagrams were pretty much useless, couldn’t decipher what they were showing, and second, if the Lake Francis intersection is the most deadly, why is it being addressed last? If the completion dates for these projects are similar to the one for the signalization of the intersection of US 27 and South Lakeview Road, there will be lots of time for more crashes.
Jon Draper
Lake Placid
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.