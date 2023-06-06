To angle or not to angle
Parking on Main Street in Avon Park ain’t broke.
Why spend millions of taxpayer dollars to return to the 1950’s with angled parking along the Avon Park Mall. What next … striped straw hats and big wheel bicycles? This is not the 1950’s, y’all. This is the 21st century. More people, lots more cars.
A one lane street and angle parking are horrible ideas, dangerous ideas.
For example, the emergency vehicles … you know ambulances, fire trucks …with only one lane, bordered by the Mall on one side and angled parking on the other … how are they going to maneuver around traffic?
Have the people who approved this notion parked on the Circle in Sebring and then tried to back out. You have a constant stream of traffic moving behind you, and if you’re lucky some benign driver will stop and let you out. Of course, this holds up all the cars behind him. In Sebring we’re talking about a circle … in Avon Park, it’s a mile-long Main Street. Congestion will be a mess.
Can you imagine sitting there on Main Street for 15 minutes trying to back out of a parking place? Meanwhile, when you do manage to inch your way backward, you’ll be met by blasting horns because you’ve stopped traffic. If you drive a small car and a large truck is parked beside you, you won’t be able to see the oncoming traffic. With parallel parking, the parked driver can see what is coming. The oncoming drivers can shift to the other lane and allow the parked car to exit the space without disrupting the flow of traffic.
As for AP being a walking community along Main Street, what will we be walking toward? There are very few businesses on the main drag, and this angled parking will not entice businesses. It would make more sense to buy a couple of unused buildings, like the old bank at the northwest corner of Main and Lake, tear them down, and use the lots for public parking rather than endanger drivers along Main Street by returning to the parking setup of the 1950’s.
Oh, I noticed the article did not include the cost of making this mess.
Let’s keep our double lane Main Street and parallel parking. It makes more sense and is safer for everybody
Suzanna Crean
Avon Park