The answer to the people of Florida after a hurricane is to hand out $1,000 bills to everyone over 18? Really?
Let’s think about this for a moment. Axios.com notes Miami-Dade County (pop. 2.7 million) saw 99% of its population virtually unaffected by the hurricane. Nearly no damage, no lost access to fuel, food, or ability to move around. Assume 21% under 18 (edr.state.fl.us) leaves 2.1 million individuals. Times $1,000 per person equals just over 2 billion dollars wasted because we are too lazy to monitor those really in need. And this is just one county! (Note: don’t even tell me to refuse the money if I don’t need it. Offer me $1,000 bucks, no strings attached, and I’m taking it!) I find it amazing how easily many individuals indicate money is the answer as long as it’s not coming directly out of their wallet.